Food service licensing fee deadline extended in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual food service licensing fee deadline in Kent County has been extended until Aug. 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the health department says.

The health department says late fees submitted after Sept. 1 will be accessed at that time.

Though the fee deadline has been extended, renewal applications must be submitted by the original date of April 30 to make sure establishments remain licensed for the 2020-2021 period.

Establishment that are not renewing licenses should still submit an application but provide a signed note requesting to cancel the license.

“We know restaurants are doing everything they can to meet the current challenges while continuing to comply with the stay-at-home executive order,” Kent County Health Department Director Dr. Adam London said. “We hope to offer some relief to these establishments by extending the food service fee deadline.”

Under the state executive order, dine-in services have been temporarily banned at all bars and restaurants, but delivery and pick up services are not restricted. Five people are allowed inside of restaurants at a time to pick-up orders, as long as they remain at least 6 feet apart from each other.

Restaurant owners with questions can call the Kent County Health Department Environmental Health Division at 616.632.6900 or email KCEHMail@kentcountymi.gov.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: