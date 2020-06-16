Fitness club allows members inside despite virus orders

Outside of Fit Body Boot Camp in Grand Rapids on June 16, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local fitness club is allowing members to use their facility despite Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order regarding gyms.

Fit Body Boot Camp has multiple locations across West Michigan including one in Grand Rapids. They say while they’re allowing members to use the facility, they’re not breaking the law.

Under the class schedule tab on Fit Body Boot Camp’s website, there are multiple classes listed including several offered on Tuesday.

News 8 reached out to Fit Body Boot Camp via call, email and in person at their Grand Rapids location.

“We are not open in violation of the Governor’s executive order,” said Jennifer Johnston with Fit Body. “We don’t consider ourselves a gym, but rather, we’re a private club that’s allowing members to come in and use the facility if they maintain social distancing and other safety protocols we have in place.”



Whitmer’s order explicitly says all gyms are included. No one is allowed to enter, exit or use gym facilities. It says members of the public can’t occupy the space. Fitness centers also cannot host private appointments under the order.

Whitmer did allow gyms and fitness centers in the Upper Peninsula and northern portions of the Lower Peninsula to reopen gyms Monday. This change did not apply cities and counties in West, East or Mid-Michigan.

News 8 returned to Fit Body later Tuesday afternoon to find multiple people walking into the building with fitness equipment. The company’s website indicated a class was set to start in 20 minutes.

The company had hand sanitizer at the front, what appeared to be a place to wipe off shoes and employees were wearing masks. They say things are not business as usual.

“As far as in-person workouts, we have not yet resumed our pre-shutdown boot camp-type workouts or schedule. We hope to resume business as usual in the coming weeks when the governor gives the order,” Johnston said in an email to News 8.

Whitmer is expecting to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic at 11 a.m. Wednesday.