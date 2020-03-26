Ferry State establishes students hardship financial fund

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ferris State University has set up a fund to help support students needing financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university says many students are facing hardships with finances due to the unforeseen national emergency.

The Student Hardship Fund received more than $38,000 from donors in its first day on Wednesday, the university said in a statement.

“We care deeply about every Bulldog, with the developments brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic only adding to that resolve,” Joy Pulsifer, dean of Student Life, said. “Our No. 1 priority continues to be the health and well-being of our students. The establishment of this fund will allow us to help many more students, to ensure that they can continue to be successful academically.”

Pulsifer said students can request support from the university’s Office of Financial Aid. She said those emailing the office should include, “Harship Fund” in the subject line and a brief description of their situation in the body of the email.

Students who are approved for funds will receive up to $300.

