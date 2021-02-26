Michigan reports about 1,100 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 1,073 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and one more related death.

The Friday update from the state brings the total number of confirmed cases in Michigan to 586,425 since the virus was first detected here in March 2020 and the total number of associated deaths to 15,454.

On Thursday, labs tested 41,330 samples for the virus and 1,237 were positive, a percentage of 2.99%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County confirmed 76 more cases for a total of 48,703. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 649.

In Wayne County, which has been hit hardest by the virus, 150 more cases were confirmed for a total of 94,328 since the start of the pandemic. The number of deaths was revised down by one to 3,913; this has not been unusual as cases are double-checked and sometimes moved between jurisdictions. Neighboring Oakland County has had 64,346 confirmed cases (114 more than the previous day) and 1,879 deaths (no change). Macomb County has had 54,985 cases (72 more) and 1,857 deaths (no change).

Michigan continues to see improving coronavirus metrics, with the case, positivity, hospitalization and death rates all on the downtrend. According to the latest update from the Michigan Department of Health and Human services, case and positivity rates have been dropping for six weeks.

State health officials are reminding anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, has been exposed to the virus or who has been outside of the state in the last two weeks to get a test. After a recent decline in the number of people seeking tests, they said keeping those figures high is key in finding and containing outbreaks, as well as identifying and containing cases of the more contagious B.1.1.7 variant.