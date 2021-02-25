Michigan announces nearly 1,400 more coronavirus cases, 48 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 1,388 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 48 more related deaths.

Thirty of the deaths were discovered in a review of death certificates to find any that had not previously been reported.

The Thursday update from the state brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 585,352 since the virus was first detected in the state in March 2020 and the total number of deaths to 15,453.

On Wednesday, labs tested 48,701 samples for the virus and 1,407 were positive, a rate of 2.89%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County recorded six more deaths for a total of 649 and confirmed 96 more cases for a total of 48,627 since the start of the pandemic.

A few other West Michigan counties also reported additional deaths:

Barry County: One more death for 42 total; 3,406 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Berrien County: One more death for 220 total; 10,595 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: One more death for 282 total; 13,146 total cases.

Newaygo County: One more death for 49 total; 2,674 total cases.

Ottawa County: Three more deaths for 313 total; 20,989 total cases.

Wayne County recorded seven more deaths for a total of 3,914 and confirmed 230 more cases for a total of 94,178. Oakland County has had 64,232 confirmed cases (145 more than the previous day) and 1,879 deaths (seven more). Macomb County has had 54,913 cases (121 more) and 1,857 deaths (seven more).

Michigan continues to see better coronavirus metrics, with the case, positivity and death rates all improving. According to the latest update from the Michigan Department of Health and Human services, case and positivity rates have been dropping for six weeks. The case rate is now 87% lower than it was during the mid-November peak of the state’s recent surge and is now lower than it has been since September.

Hospitalizations are declining, too, with fewer than 5% of all hospital beds in the state serving COVID-19 patients. Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health said its hospitals were “in crisis mode at the beginning of December” with about 350 COVID-19 inpatients — triple the number it saw during the spring 2020 surge. Now, it is down to about 60 inpatients.

Mercy Health Muskegon, which opened an extra ward in November to serve COVID-19 patients during the surge, now has none.

“It feels really good. It feels like we’re off to a new beginning and a new year,” Mercy Health Muskegon President Gary Allore told News 8 Wednesday.

Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said Wednesday that one of her main concerns right now is a decline in the number of people seeking a coronvirus test.

“We have to make sure we are doing enough tests so we can quickly identify any new cases, including cases infected by these new variants” like B.1.1.7, which has been cropping up in Michigan, Khaldun said.

She urged anyone who has symptoms, has been exposed to the virus or who has been outside of the state in the last two weeks to get a test.

Michigan now ranks 18th among states in highest number of cases (up five spots from the previous week), 18th in highest number of deaths (up two spots), 48th in highest case rate (down one spot) and 35th in the highest death rate (up one). The state is 37th in hospitalization rates (no change) and 18th in the number of ICU beds treating COVID-19 patients (down four spots).