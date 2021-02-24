Gov. Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this afternoon

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a coronavirus briefing in Lansing on Feb. 9, 2021. Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun can be seen in the background. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing on the state’s response to coronavirus this afternoon.

The 1:30 p.m. press conference in Lansing will stream live on woodtv.com. Whitmer will be joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and also, as usual, by the state’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Michigan has recorded nearly 583,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus since March 2020 and nearly 15,400 related deaths. Updated data will be released this afternoon. Michigan’s virus metrics continue to improve, with the case, positivity, hospitalizations and death rates all on the downtrend.

A main concern now is the B.1.1.7 variant a more transmissible strain that was first identified in the United Kingdom. As of Tuesday, 314 cases of the variant had been discovered statewide, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Key in fighting that variant and preventing further mutations is the the vaccine rollout. To date, the state has received about 2.6 million doses from the federal government; it needs about 11.2 doses to vaccinate about 5.6 million people. The Biden administration has promised the flow of vaccines will speed up.

So far, about 15% of people in the state have gotten at least one dose and about 8% have been fully vaccinated with both doses. The state is now also breaking down racial data for those who have been vaccinated and is rolling out a pilot program aimed at reaching vulnerable populations.

Whitmer will testify before Congress this morning about national infrastructure, which you can watch here. She is also holding a virtual town hall on her budget proposal at 3 p.m. You can find coverage of that here.