Michigan confirms about 1,200 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 1,203 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 63 more related deaths.

Of the 63 deaths, 36 were discovered as the state checked death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state.

The Tuesday update from the state brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 562,510 since the virus was first detected here in March 2020 and the total number of associated deaths to 14,672.

Related Content County puts out call for volunteers to help at DeVos Place vaccine clinic

On Monday, labs in Michigan tested 17,624 samples for the virus — an unusually small number — and 979 came back positive, a rate of 5.67%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Check back soon for county-by-county data.

Michigan’s virus metrics continue to get better. The case rate is on a steady downward trend and the seven-day average rate of daily positive tests is now about 5.6% — though it is still nearly two times higher than the 3% public health officials look for to show community spread is controlled. The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital keeps declining. The rate of deaths each day is also showing week-over-week improvements, now better than it has been since early November.

Vaccines are being administered, though still more slowly than desired.The state on Monday announced it had administered more than 1 million doses. The goal is to regularly give 50,000 shots per day, which the state has so far managed to do only once.