Michigan reports about 1,200 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 1,193 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 23 more related deaths.

The Friday update from the state brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 579,284 since the virus was first detected here in March 2020 and the total number of associated deaths to 15,296.

On Wednesday, labs tested 35,591 samples for the virus and 1,061 were positive, a rate of 2.98%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County reported 88 more cases, bringing its total to 48,181 since the start of the pandemic. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 641.

Allegan County reported two more deaths for a total of 95. It has had 6,464 total cases.

Wayne County, where Detroit is, reported five more deaths, bringing its total to 3,893. It also confirmed 176 more cases for a total of 93,200. Oakland County has had 63,631 cases (128 more than the previous day) and 1,855 deaths (no change). Macomb County has had 54,348 cases (106 more) and 1,841 deaths (one more).

The state’s chief epidemiologist said during a Wednesday briefing that Michigan continues to see improving virus metrics, with case and test positivity rates both on the downtrend for five weeks. The seven-day average of the positivity rate is now around 3.5%; public health officials look for a rate below 3% to show community spread is controlled. Hospitalization and daily death rates also continue to drop.

As things get better, six of the state’s eight regions have been moved from Risk Level E, the highest level, do Risk Level D. Only the Lansing and Jackson regions remain at Risk Level E.

President Joe Biden visited Pfizer’s plant in Portage Friday, touring the facility that is making COVID-19 vaccine doses for the entire nation. Pfizer expects to have delivered a total of 120 million doses to the U.S. government for distribution by the end of March and a total of 200 million by end of May.

Michigan, which will need a total of 11.6 million doses to reach about 5.6 million people, has so far received 2,315,665 doses.