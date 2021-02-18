Michigan reports about 900 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 888 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 85 more related deaths.

The Thursday update included 72 deaths that were discovered in a routine check of death certificates to find any that had not previously been reported to the state.

In all, Michigan has now seen 578,091 confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected in the state in March 2020 and recorded 15,273 associated deaths.

On Wednesday, labs in Michigan tested 32,528 samples for the virus and 928 were positive, a rate of 2.85%; that’s the lowest percentage since Sept. 24.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County reported four more deaths, bringing its total to 641. It also confirmed 71more cases for a total of 48,903.

Several other West Michigan counties also recorded additional deaths:

Allegan County: Two more deaths for 95 total; 6,458 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Calhoun County: One more death for 27 total; 8,149 total cases.

Cass County: Three more deaths for 59 total; 3,525 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: Two more deaths for 280 total; 12,958 total cases.

Montcalm County: Two more deaths for 84 total; 3,211 total cases.

Newaygo County: One more death for 48 total; 2,621 total cases.

Ottawa County: Two more deaths for 310 total; 20,791 total cases.

St. Joseph County: One more death for 78 total; 4,094 total cases.

Wayne County, where Detroit is, reported 19 more deaths for a total of 3,888 and 130 more cases for a total of 93,024. Neighboring Oakland County has had 63,503 cases (112 more than the previous day) and 1,855 deaths (eight more). Macomb County has had 54,242 cases (56 more) and 1,840 deaths (10 more).

The state’s chief epidemiologist said during a Wednesday briefing that Michigan continues to see improving virus metrics and that they are projected to continue getting better.

Case and test positivity rates have both been declining for five weeks. The seven-day average of the positivity rate is now around 3.5%; public health officials look for a rate below 3% to show community spread is controlled.

Hospitalization and daily death rates also continue to drop.

The emerging concern is the increasing number of cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Michigan, which have neared 160 in 12 counties. Increasing the number of people who are vaccinated will be key in fighting back B.1.1.7 and also preventing further mutations.

But Dr. Andrew Jameson, an infectious disease expert at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in Grand Rapids, warned that we can’t let down our guard yet, warning some mutations starting to appear can slip by the current vaccines; those are called escape mutations.

“Escape mutations are mutations that are particularly problematic because they can help prevent immunity, from previous viruses, coronaviruses, or the vaccine, from actually protecting people,” he told News 8.