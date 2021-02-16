Michigan confirms 775 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 775 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 19 more related deaths.

The Tuesday update brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 576,264 since the virus was first detected here 11 months ago and the number of associated deaths to 15,177.

On Monday, labs in Michigan tested 16,548 samples for the virus and 578 were positive. That’s a rate of 3.49%.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County confirmed 69 more cases for a total of 47,933 since the start of the outbreak. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 634.

A few other West Michigan counties also reported additional deaths:

Berrien County: One more death for 216 total; 10,441 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Calhoun County: One more death for 214 total; 8,119 total cases.

Cass County: One more death for 56 total; 3,506 total cases.

Ionia County: One more death for 66 total; 4,022 total cases.

Wayne County, where Detroit is, reported one more death for a total of 3,868 and confirmed 122 more cases for a total of 92,765. Neighboring Oakland County has had 63,267 cases (64 more than the previous day) and 1,847 deaths (one more). Macomb County has had 54,087 cases (36 more) and 1,830 deaths (two more).

Michigan’s coronavirus metrics continue to improve, with the case, hospitalization and death rates all still dropping and the seven-day average of daily test positivity rate now below 4%. Public health officials look for a rate below 3% to show community spread is controlled.

The improving figures have triggered a decline in the risk level for much of the state. Five of the state’s eight regions are now labeled Risk Level D, while three — the Kalamazoo, Jackson and Lansing regions — remain at the highest risk level, E.

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, though it has not been without problems. So far, about 2.3 million doses have been sent to Michigan. The state needs about 11.2 million doses to vaccinate its goal of about 5.6 million people.

Local health officials are still hoping the federal government will speed up vaccine supply so they can ramp up their vaccination efforts. For now, however, appointments remain limited.

“We really want to encourage (people) to be patient,” Kent County Health Department Administrative Health Office London told News 8 Monday. “We tell them we’re doing everything in our power to make a case for more vaccine here in West Michigan.”

Metro Health – University of Michigan Health announced Tuesday it is now giving COVID-19 vaccine shots at its Community Clinic on 36th Street near Eastern Avenue, with a goal of reaching underserved communities.

Patients seeking a vaccine can use Metro Health’s MyChart program to register. The clinic will also be reaching out to those who are at high risk of contracting a serious case of the virus.

“Many of the patients who rely on the Community Clinic face racial and social disparities that put them at greater risk for contracting COVID-19,” Lori Price, chief operating officer of Metro Health – University of Michigan Health, said in a statement. “Those same disparities contribute to underlying conditions that can add to the severity of the illness. These patients need and deserve the protection of the vaccine.”

Previously, the health system had been giving shots only at Metro Hospital. While those at the hospital were getting Pfizer doses, those at the clinic will get Moderna doses because they don’t have to be stored as cold and are therefore easier to hold at smaller facilities.