Michigan confirms about 2,000 more coronavirus cases over the weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan reported 2,066 coronavirus cases over the weekend and eight related deaths.

The Monday figures from the state, which includes two days’ worth of data because data is not released on Sundays, brings the total number of confirmed cases in Michigan to 561,307 since the virus was first detected here in March 2020. There have now been a total of 14,609 related deaths.

On Saturday, labs in Michigan tested 25,611 samples for the virus and 1,161 came back positive, a rate of 4.53%. On Sunday, 23,624 samples were tested and 1,452 — or 6.15% — were positive.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

The only county in West Michigan that recorded an additional death was Calhoun. With one more added, it has recorded 204 deaths. It has had a total of 7,838 confirmed cases.

Kent County confirmed 179 more cases over the two days for a total of 46,661 since the start of the pandemic. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 603.

Wayne County, where Detroit is, revised its total number of deaths down by three to 3,769. This has not been unusual as cases are double-checked and sometimes moved between jurisdictions. It added 268 confirmed cases for a total of 90,570 since March 2020.

Also in southeast Michigan, Oakland County has had 61,856 confirmed cases (235 more than were listed in Saturday’s data) and 1,795 deaths (no change). Macomb County has had 53,052 confirmed cases (154 more) and 1,764 deaths (two more).

The state has recorded 37 new outbreaks in educational settings, bringing the total number of outbreaks at K-12 schools, colleges and universities 107. Most outbreaks at K-12 schools are small, with fewer than 20 people affected. The larger outbreaks are at universities.

Michigan’s virus metrics continue to show week-over-week improvements. The seven-day average rate of daily positive tests has dipped below 6% for the first time since October and the case rate is on a steady downward trend and is now better than it has been since mid-October.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital keeps getting smaller and the number of deaths each day is dropping, with both figures now near where they were in early November.

With the spread of the virus slowing, Michigan restaurants were allowed to resume dine-in service Monday after 75 days of carryout only. They must abide by at 25% capacity limit, curfew and other restrictions.