Family pleads for more visitors amid mom’s cancer battle

BELDING, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan mom of eight, who is battling cancer, has been unable to see her kids due to hospital visitor restrictions put in place due to the pandemic.

Angie Walch of Belding was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in February.

During her early hospital stays before the shutdown, Angie’s eight kids visited often.

But her latest hospital experience has been far lonelier due to strict visitor restrictions that were first implemented under an executive order earlier this year.

According to Spectrum Health’s website, current COVID-19 visitor restrictions permit two adult guests per patient.

“These must be the same two people for the patient’s entire hospital stay,” the website states.

Angie checked into Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids nearly a month ago. Since then, only her husband and oldest daughter have been able to visit.

“When I’m there, my dad is back here taking care of the girls (and) when he’s here, I’m there,” Angie’s 22-year-old daughter Kiley Walch said.

Angie’s other seven kids, ranging from ages 8 to 24, are desperate to visit their mom.

An undated courtesy photo of the Walch family in Belding. Their mom, Angie, is battling cancer and only been a limited amount of visitors in the hospital. (Sept. 4, 2020)

“We just need to go see her,” 16-year-old Kayla Walch said. “Eight kids not being able to go see their mom for so long, it’s definitely so hard.”

Kayla said if gyms and pools can reopen, then they should be able to visit their mom battling cancer in the hospital.

“We need to see her because we don’t know what day is going to be her last,” Kayla said.

Kiley said being around family gives her mom the energy to keep fighting.

An undated courtesy photo of the Walch family in Belding.

Two of the youngest siblings even shaved their heads earlier this year to be more like their mom.

Kiley said they’ve pleaded with the hospital to bend the rules.

“Even the doctors say they are trying to pull some strings to see if we can have family come up here, but they said nope, but they (also) say family is the best medicine,” Kiley said.

Angie’s work has been collecting donations on her behalf to help with the medical bills.

Anyone interested in contributing to the cause can still drop off donations to the following address:

Luxury Janitorial & Carpet Cleaning

1230 S Lafayette St.

Greenville, MI 48838