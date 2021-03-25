Families reflect on confusing time, losing loved ones early in pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One year after the first coronavirus deaths were reported in Kent County, loved ones share what it was like to be among the first to lose someone to the virus during a time of chaos and confusion.

“My dad was one of the first, but that doesn’t make it any easier or any better,” John Gignac said.

Henry “Hank” Gignac of Cascade Township died April 17, 2020 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Henry Thomas Gignac

The 61-year-old was among the youngest people in Kent County to die from COVID-19 during the early days of the pandemic.

The Gignac family endured a pain that few understood at the time.

“You felt very, very lonely during that time because you didn’t really know what to do, no one knew what was the right thing to do,” Gignac said.

Henry Gignac’s death came as a shock, especially as there were still so many unknowns about the virus.

“The hardest part was not really having any answers,” Gignac said.

With time came comfort.

“As the year went on, we realized we’re not alone,” Gignac said. “We may be first, but we’re not alone.”

Two days before Henry Gignac’s death, another West Michigan family lost their loved one to COVID-19.

Johnny Burns

Johnny Burns of Grand Rapids died April 15, 2020 at the age of 69.

“In my mind, my dad’s still supposed to be here,” his daughter, Maggie Burns, said.

It was around this time last year when both of Burns’ parents were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Johnny Burns and his wife Virginia Burns were battling the virus together down the hall from one another at Mercy Health St. Mary’s, unable to see each other or any visitors at all.

“I thought I was going to lose them both,” Burns said. “We were dealing with something as a country that no one knew anything about.”

At the time, hospitals were struggling with ventilator shortages.

Burns’ mom made it off the ventilator, but her dad never did.

Johnny Burns died days after his wife was released from the hospital.

As the Burns and Gignac families near the first anniversary of their loved ones’ death, there’s mixed emotions.

“It’s going to be difficult, but I do everything in my power to keep him alive (and) celebrate him,” Burns said.

Gignac wants to focus on all the good times they had and the family memories yet to come.

“Good things are still happening, so there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Gignac and his wife are expecting their second baby this June.

Though Gignac’s dad won’t be around to watch his grandkids grow up, he says “Papa Hank” will be there in spirit.

“If you believe in it, he’ll always be there,” Gignac said.

As of March 25, 2021, a total of 675 people in Kent County have died from COVID-19 complications.