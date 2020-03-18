Closings & Delays
Facebook ‘bug’ sends some users notification that legitimate news content they shared is spam

Coronavirus

by: Haley Townsend

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook said Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, it is deleting the name of the person who has been identified in conservative circles as the whistleblower who triggered a congressional impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s actions. The company said that mention of the potential whistleblower’s name violates Facebook’s “coordinating harm policy,” which prohibits material that could out a “witness, informant, or activist.” (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(WCMH) — Tuesday night, Facebook’s vice president of integrity took to Twitter, where many media outlets, both local and national, were sharing frustrations that their legitimate news content was being flagged as spam by the social media company.

Guy Rosen, Facebook’s VP of Integrity, tweeted that the issue is a bug with their anti-spam system and that the issue should be resolved soon and all posts would be restored.

WCMH viewers reached out to the station, confused by the notification(s) they received from Facebook that the articles they’d shared about coronavirus in Ohio were being marked as spam and hidden from the newsfeed.

WCMH reached out to Facebook to initially alert them of the bug, and they told us they are working quickly to resolve the issue.

