Facebook ‘bug’ sends some users notification that legitimate news content they shared is spam

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook said Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, it is deleting the name of the person who has been identified in conservative circles as the whistleblower who triggered a congressional impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s actions. The company said that mention of the potential whistleblower’s name violates Facebook’s “coordinating harm policy,” which prohibits material that could out a “witness, informant, or activist.” (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(WCMH) — Tuesday night, Facebook’s vice president of integrity took to Twitter, where many media outlets, both local and national, were sharing frustrations that their legitimate news content was being flagged as spam by the social media company.

Guy Rosen, Facebook’s VP of Integrity, tweeted that the issue is a bug with their anti-spam system and that the issue should be resolved soon and all posts would be restored.

We’ve restored all the posts that were incorrectly removed, which included posts on all topics – not just those related to COVID-19. This was an issue with an automated system that removes links to abusive websites, but incorrectly removed a lot of other posts too. — Guy Rosen (@guyro) March 18, 2020

WCMH viewers reached out to the station, confused by the notification(s) they received from Facebook that the articles they’d shared about coronavirus in Ohio were being marked as spam and hidden from the newsfeed.

We're on this – this is a bug in an anti-spam system, unrelated to any changes in our content moderator workforce. We're in the process of fixing and bringing all these posts back. More soon. — Guy Rosen (@guyro) March 17, 2020

WCMH reached out to Facebook to initially alert them of the bug, and they told us they are working quickly to resolve the issue.