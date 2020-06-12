Eviction moratorium extended through end of month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday extended her ban on evictions because of the coronavirus.

Tenants may not be evicted for failing to pay rent through June 30 under the reissued executive order. The order also allows courts to hold off on eviction proceedings.

“By extending the protection against eviction for non-payment we can ensure that COVID-19-infected individuals and vulnerable populations can isolate in the safety of their homes,” Whitmer said in a statement.

The ban was set to expire late Thursday night. Earlier this week, a rally was held in Grand Rapids to encourage Whitmer to extend it.