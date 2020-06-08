Epidemiologist: “Too early to tell” protests impact on COVID-19 cases

A huge crowd gathered in downtown Grand Rapids on May 30, 2020, to protest police brutality against minorities and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department will be monitoring to see if recent protests lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases, but so far, it’s too early for a definitive answer.

“We know that the incubation period for this particular virus is anywhere from two to 14 days, so we’re kind of in that time frame where we’re still kind of assessing and monitoring to see what our cases are doing,” Kent County Health Department Epidemiologist Brian Hartl told News 8. “I think it’s too early to tell what the impact of these have been on the number of cases in Kent County.”

Overall, cases in the county continue a downward trend. One promising observation from recent demonstrations is that many, if not most, protesters have worn a mask.

“People were wearing those masks, which is great. We want people to get out there and make their voice heard, but we want them to do it in the safest way possible,” Hartl added. “We understand that it’s very challenging to maintain social distances at those types of rallies and protests and that’s why it’s really important to have a mask at those events because this virus is transmitted through respiratory droplets that transmit person to person.”

If the county does experience a spike and traces positive cases to a protest, Hartl said it’s likely the health department would opt for a public update rather than attempt individual contact tracing.

Protests have been widely attended, which would make it hard for a potential patient to identify every person they’ve been in contact with, he said.