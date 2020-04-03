Ensure you’re insured: Tips from Priority Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As coronavirus cases spike and unemployment skyrockets in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining health insurance is an added stress for a lot of people.

Priority Health Vice President of Sales and Client Services Megan Schmidt had some tips for both employers and individuals.

“A lot of questions coming in from the community, both from employees, they want to find ways to maintain their employer-sponsored coverage to keep employees with their benefits. And then those who might be finding gaps in coverage, they want to know how can they access coverage,” Schmidt said. “No one wants to be uninsured at this time, so we’re helping them find that access to coverage.”

Priority Health has resources on its website to help people navigate through their options.

“The best thing (a person) can do is make sure that they stay insured or get insured and there’s two great options to do that,” Schmidt explained. “They can access care through the individual market or also through the Medicaid program known as Healthy Michigan. We have navigators in our call center that are there to help walk them through both of those options to make sure they’re getting access that they need.”

Representatives are also available to help employers keep their employees insured.

“We’ve been trying to get as many tools to them as we can,” Schmidt said. “We have an Employer Decision Guide (PDF) which gives them three categories of decisions. What can we do to help them with their premium payments? Each individual employer is managing different cost scenarios, so can we help them with grace periods? Can we help them with payment plans and then can we help keep their people that are layed off or furloughed insured?”

You can learn more about Priority Health’s options online.