Engaged pair, venue feud over refund amid cornavirus closures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are some things that are just better together; roses and eucalyptus; white and gold; to have and to hold. And then there’s Cailey Michaelis and Sam Thomas.

“It was just a steady fast incline of emotions for me from the first date,” Thomas called their romance. “How do I ask for a second date before she leaves the car, third date, fourth date? And it was, it was fast.”

They just worked. And with the luck of St. Patrick’s Day 2019, they were engaged. The two began planning a wedding almost immediately.

“Plans were to get married at Baker Lofts. It’s beautiful. They have and upper area and a lower. Ceremony on the top floor; it’s wooden throughout, huge windows. Reception downstairs; equally as beautiful,” Thomas said.

As well as some things go together, there are others that just don’t mix. Like COVID-19 and “the best day ever,” scheduled for March 27.

“Then Monday was when we got the call telling us that they were canceling our wedding,” Thomas said.

It wasn’t a complete shock. The two had been tuned in to the news as measures to slow the spread of the virus were put in place. Forty of their guests had canceled over the weekend.

What was hard to swallow was Baker Events not giving them the refund they thought they deserved.

“I think it’s black and white, from my point of view,” Thomas said. “I know that the reason that they told us over the phone that they couldn’t get refunds is they were scared of the avalanche of other people canceling and having to issue other refunds.”

Thomas said up until this week, the staff at Baker Events had been a pleasure to work with. They were kind and efficient. He feared bringing this issue beyond their staff would do unnecessary harm. But he and his soon-to-be mother-in-law Mary Beth Michaelis said the company left them no choice.

“At the end of the day, people have paid them for services they haven’t given yet,” Thomas said.

News 8 reached out to Jay Carll, part-owner of Baker Events. He declined to take questions but issued a statement that read in part:

“In step with our state and national leaders, Baker Events believes that it should make sacrifices in an effort to accommodate our treasured clients in this time of social and economic turmoil, but in doing so not forgetting our long-term goal to remain here to serve our community for years to come. With these priorities in mind, Baker Events has waived all charges to reschedule events effected by current executive orders that are rescheduled in 2020 and we are refusing any new 2020 bookings until all affected weddings parties have been given the opportunity to reschedule. “The Michaelis & Thomas scheduled wedding party fell within the time period for which such events are currently restricted by law. Ms. Mary Beth Michaelis, the mother of the bride and Baker Event’s point of contact for this event, was among the first wedding party offered the opportunity to reschedule their event in 2020. At one point, Ms. Michaelis inquired about rescheduling for another Friday in the fall of 2020. Baker Events stated unequivocally that it would be willing to reschedule the event for that date and waive all rescheduling fees and additional charges.”

Thomas and his fiance say those dates were limited to either Sundays, weekdays or Fridays, which didn’t allow them to utilize both the upstairs and downstairs venues at Baker Lofts for which they paid $2,300.

They believe that under their contract, this qualifies as an “Act of God” so the operator isn’t liable to the patron other than the return of the deposit. The problem is they never paid the deposit — they paid in full when they booked the venue.

Carll says the company’s lawyers have looked at the contract and Baker Events has legal standing.

With the current ban on gatherings more than 50, it could be a few more weeks before the first wedding of the spring happens at Baker Lofts. It has already rescheduled nine weddings. Some brides have praised Baker Lofts’ help with only a few, including Thomas and Michaelis, remaining unhappy.

The couple wants to get married now, while they can, like they were supposed to on March 27. They don’t know what that will look like: if they’ll be out the $2,300 and spending more someplace else or if they’ll gather with their preacher in the backyard.

What they do know, they say, is the experience has only reinforced what they already believed: They are better together. And in these uncharted times, that’s an important piece of the cake to take home.

“At the end of the day, what matters is that we’re marrying each other,” Thomas said. “It’s going to be the sweetest wedding ever.”

