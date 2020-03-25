Empty the Shelters: Reduced pet adoption fees extended

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — BISSELL Pet Foundation is extending its reduced-fee Empty the Shelters special due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The pet adoption special was originally slated to go through March 25, but it has been extended until April 1.

“Many shelters have already been forced to eliminate all foot traffic in their facilities, so overcrowding is becoming a real issue,” Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, said. “Organizations are scrambling to find fosters to take pets in during this desperate time and they need our help. That’s why BPF will also reduce fees for foster-to-adopt cases.”

Shelters have also had to cancel fundraisers and events due to virus concerns, which is something shelters rely on.

Pets can be adopted from Wishbone Pet Rescue or Kalamazoo Animal rescue for $25. Animals can be viewed and applications can be filled out on the foundation’s website.

Once an application is submitted, in-person appointments can be set up for potential adopters, while practicing social distancing.

BPF wants to remind adopters that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted to and from pets.

If you can’t adopt a pet right now, the foundation asks that you consider donating on its website.