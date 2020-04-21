Electric Forest 2020 canceled due to virus concerns

ROTHBURY, Mich. (WOOD) — This year’s Electric Forest Music Festival has been canceled to due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said they made the decision based on input from state and local authorities regarding public gatherings during the outbreak. The festival was scheduled to take place from June 25 through June 28.

“We are stronger as a community than we are as individuals. Knowing that we will all gather again soon will remain a bright spark and a guiding light — and we will build our moment together,” a statement on the music festival’s website read.

Festivalgoers who bought tickets and/or lodging packages can receive a refund or keep their ticket, which will be honored for the 2021 festival.

More details can be found on Electric Forest Music Festival’s website.

“The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance.” – Alan Watts



Visit https://t.co/qNLA9SeoFZ for an update from Forest HQ. #EF2020 #EF2021 #ElectricForest pic.twitter.com/mXCw3PlTSC — Electric Forest ⚡🌲 (@Electric_Forest) April 21, 2020

The cancellation comes after the Rothbury Village Council earlier this month rejected a request from organizers to reschedule the music festival.

Promoters wanted to move the event to Sept. 10 through 13. The village council ultimately voted 5-2 against moving the dates of the festival’s permit.