Edmore salon owner continues tanning, cited

EDMORE, Mich. (WOOD) — Owosso has Karl the barber, and now Edmore in Montcalm County has Chastity the salon owner.

Chastity Snyder was cited for violating one of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders telling certain businesses like hairdressers, barbers and tanning salons to close to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The chairs at Snyder’s salon, Running With Scissors, are empty these days. Snyder said they have been since the executive order first went into effect in March. The EO violations involved what goes on downstairs at the salon, where tanning services are offered. Deputies say four clients received tanning services in violation of the order.

“If UV light does decontaminate COVID-19, what are we not opening the tanners?” Snyder wondered.

Snyder’s is the only Montcalm County business to be cited for EO violations so far.

“The citation was the absolute last resort,” Sheriff Mike Williams told News 8.

He said his department has been relying on public education to help keep businesses within the boundaries of the executive order. Deputies talked to Snyder on four different occasions, but Williams said the violations continued.

Snyder said she doesn’t agree with the EO. But she also doesn’t compare herself to Karl Menke, the now-famous — or infamous, depending on your point of view — barber from mid-Michigan whose license was suspended for defying Whitmer’s order.

Snyder claims she needs to provide a cease-and-desist order before her insurance company will pay off on a policy related to loss of business. She thought violating the order would cause the sheriff’s department to provide that order. She got the citation instead.

“The story isn’t me opening against COVID-19,” Snyder said. “The story is why wouldn’t they give me what I needed? “

Williams said sheriffs’ offices don’t issue cease-and-desist orders. That’s the job of agencies like the state Attorney General’s Office or the health department.

Snyder is scheduled to have her day in court next week.