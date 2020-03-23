‘Easy decision’: New Holland Brewing making hand sanitizer

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — New Holland Brewing Company in West Michigan is joining the list of companies working to meet the high demand for hand sanitizer amid coronavirus concerns.

After only a week of production, New Holland said it has made over 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer.

“One of the things a lot of people don’t know about us is we’re not just a brewery,” said New Holland Brewing Co-Vice President Matt Hoeksema. “We are a full service distillery, which has been a key competent in starting the hand sanitizer.”

Customers can now find small containers of the product at New Holland Brewing locations. The sanitizer is a mixture of ethyl alcohol, glycerin and hydrogen peroxide, per World Health Organization standards.

So far, New Holland says it has seen a huge demand for the product from customers who stop in to grab takeout orders and from local businesses.

“Enhancing the quality of people’s lives is all about doing what you can do to help and support whether it be our employees, our customers or communities in which we do business. Really an easy decision for us,” Hoeksema said.

Hoeksema said that as the pandemic has worsened, it has become increasingly difficult to source the raw materials needed to make the hand sanitizer. He is working with local partners to fulfill as many orders as possible.

New Holland Brewing says it is still deciding if it will continue making the product after the COVID-19 outbreak has been contained.

New Holland Brewing isn’t the only local company that has retooled to help fill the demand for sanitizer. Amway Corp. and Coppercraft Distillery, also in Holland, are doing it, too. In Lowell, sports gear manufacturer Addix has started making face masks.

