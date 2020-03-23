Closings & Delays
There are currently 293 active closings. Click for more details.

‘Easy decision’: New Holland Brewing making hand sanitizer

Coronavirus

by: Whitney Burney

Posted: / Updated:
new holland brewing production campus

New Holland Brewing’s Production Campus north of the city of Holland. (March 23, 2020)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — New Holland Brewing Company in West Michigan is joining the list of companies working to meet the high demand for hand sanitizer amid coronavirus concerns.

After only a week of production, New Holland said it has made over 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer.

“One of the things a lot of people don’t know about us is we’re not just a brewery,” said New Holland Brewing Co-Vice President Matt Hoeksema. “We are a full service distillery, which has been a key competent in starting the hand sanitizer.”

Customers can now find small containers of the product at New Holland Brewing locations. The sanitizer is a mixture of ethyl alcohol, glycerin and hydrogen peroxide, per World Health Organization standards.

So far, New Holland says it has seen a huge demand for the product from customers who stop in to grab takeout orders and from local businesses.

“Enhancing the quality of people’s lives is all about doing what you can do to help and support whether it be our employees, our customers or communities in which we do business. Really an easy decision for us,” Hoeksema said.

Hoeksema said that as the pandemic has worsened, it has become increasingly difficult to source the raw materials needed to make the hand sanitizer. He is working with local partners to fulfill as many orders as possible. 

New Holland Brewing says it is still deciding if it will continue making the product after the COVID-19 outbreak has been contained.

New Holland Brewing isn’t the only local company that has retooled to help fill the demand for sanitizer. Amway Corp. and Coppercraft Distillery, also in Holland, are doing it, too. In Lowell, sports gear manufacturer Addix has started making face masks.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS:

Coronavirus FAQ | Full coverage on woodtv.com

Event cancellations and public closures | Current closings and delays

Free meals for kids | Free learning resources

How to report price-gouging

Michigan COVID-19 information | Latest updates from the CDC

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

 