East Lansing outbreak tied to popular bar

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Those who recently visited a popular bar in East Lansing are being asked to watch for symptoms of COVID-19 after 22 people tested positive for the disease, WILX, the NBC affiliate in Lansing, reports.

Bars and restaurants have been allowed to open since June 8th and just two weeks later, Harper’s Pub in East Lansing has shut down again.

The 22 cases come from the period between June 12 and June 20, according to the Ingham County Health Department.

It also says Harper’s was following safety procedures for employees, capacity and table spacing.

The health department says it’s not possible to completely eliminate risk, and much of the responsibility falls on the public to follow safety guidelines like social distancing and wearing masks.

About half of the patients have a connection to Michigan State University, aged between 19 and 23 years old.

At this point, Harper’s has temporarily closed as it implements more safety protocols.

Symptoms can develop up to 14 days after exposure, and anyone experiencing fever, a cough, or shortness of breath is recommended to get tested.