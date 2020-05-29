Duct tape dress, tuxedo challenge adjusts to COVID-19

Courtesy photos of the 2019 winners of the “Stuck at Prom” scholarship winners. Left is Cameron Castles and right is Maya Ramirez.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Like proms across the country, the Duck Brand “Stuck at Prom” scholarship is going virtual this year.

Over the last two decades, more than $1 million has been awarded to teens who have crafted their prom dresses and tuxedos out of duct tape.

“We really wanted to keep the spirit of the program alive even given the unprecedented time, but we did want to prioritize our participants’ safety. One of the things we did was move it all virtual. You no longer have to attend a prom in your tux or dress. Everything is just submitted online,” said Ashley Luke, senior product manager at Shurtape Technologies.

This year, two grand prize winners will be crowned again. Each winner will receive a $10,000 scholarship. Eight runners-up will receive $500 each.

Luke says the contest and scholarship program started during the peak of colored duct tape being used in craft making.

“People started making clothing as well, so we started this program to give back to the community and give people a creative outlet, and it’s just really taken off,” said Luke.

Thousands of teens have entered the contest through the years.

“We’re hoping we have an even greater turnout this year because people have more time at home,” Luke said.

Luke says right now they are “light on tuxes” so she encourages people to be sure to submit their duct tape tuxedos too.

The contest runs through June 8.

More information can be found online.