Dozens quarantined at Ottawa Co. Jail after 6 positive COVID-19 tests

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says it is dealing with a few cases of COVID-19 within the jail, prompting quarantines.

Two inmates have minor symptoms, authorities said. Four others have tested positive but do not have any symptoms. Officials conducted contact tracing, which identified 35 more inmates as close contacts; they are now in 10-day quarantine.

As a result of the cases, all non-essential activities at the jail have been halted.

The sheriff’s office noted the jail does have testing available and access to vaccines.

“The Sheriff’s Office is hopeful that these measures will mitigate any COVID spread and maintain citizen and staff health, safety, and security in the facility,” a Tuesday statement read.

Michigan is in a coronavirus case surge, with a statewide average positive test rate around 10% — more than three times the 3% public health officials say show community spread is controlled — cases still trending upward and hospitalizations statewide continuing to rise. However, the case rate is not worsening as rapidly as during previous surges.

Michigan is also making progress on reaching its goal of vaccinating 70% of its population over the age of 16. As of Monday, 68.3% of that population, or more than 5.5. million people, had received at least one dose. The total rate has been rising about a tenth of a percentage point every day or so.