24 inmates at Calhoun County jail test positive for coronavirus

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at the Calhoun County Correctional Facility involving two dozen inmates, primarily immigrants.

County spokesperson Lucy Blair said 24 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus. All of those inmates are in quarantine in the jail. Two of the inmates were symptomatic and both are being supervised in medical quarantine, Blair said.

Officials say the outbreak is limited to one pod in the jail that mostly houses immigrants. The jail is a detention facility for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Two staff members at the jail have also tested positive. It’s not yet clear whether those cases are connected to the outbreak.

The American Civil Liberties Union is has filed a lawsuit against ICE in an attempt to get detainees, specifically those at high risk for developing a serious case of COVID-19 out of the jail.

Among them is Oscar Sanchez, a native of Guatemala who has been detained by ICE since mid-August. In a statement included in the ACLU’s lawsuit, Sanchez said he tested positive for the virus Oct. 22 and is now in a medical unit within the jail. He says he has a pre-existing medical condition, has a bad cough and has been having difficulty breathing.

“I am scared about the way things are being handled. I am frightened for my health. I worry that I am in the medical unit now because my condition is severe and I am dying, but nobody is telling me anything,” Sanchez’s statement, which was given verbally in Spanish and then translated into English by an attorney for court records, reads in part.

His wife Arlene Sanchez said in the suit her husband has been treated like an “animal” while in the jail and isn’t getting the medical attention he needs.

Oscar Sanchez also claims the jail isn’t implementing appropriate social distancing measures and that he paper mask he was given when he arrived at the jail still hasn’t been replaced with a fresh one.

“The staff is not doing anything to keep us informed and they don’t seem to be doing anything to stop the spread of the virus. It seems they are more concerned with preventing information about what is happening here from spreading than they are about preventing COVID-19 from spreading,” Sanchez said.

An undated courtesy photo of Arlene and Oscar Sanchez.

Arlene Sanchez told News 8 her husband has been working to gain U.S. citizenship but the process has been slowed by the pandemic.

Authorities say this is the first COVID-19 outbreak at the facility since the start of the pandemic. Eric Pressell of the Calhoun County Public Health Department says it will be difficult to determine its exact source, adding outbreaks are always concerning in congregate settings like jails.

News 8 is working to gather more information. Tune in to News 8 at 6 p.m. for the latest.