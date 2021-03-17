Downtown GR businesses hit hard by remote work in pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Business leaders in downtown Grand Rapids were disappointed to learn the state plans to extend the current COVID-19 workplace restrictions requiring anyone able to work from home to do so.

Though nothing is finalized, Sean Egan, the director of COVID-19 Workplace Safety in Michigan, said they expect to extend the restrictions, set to expire in April, through October.

“We recognize that this creates challenges for those city centers and those businesses that serve those workers, but certainly remote work is probably one of the strongest mitigation tools that an employer can implement to help us contain COVID,” Egan said.

President of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce Rick Baker said the shift to remote working has been tough on small businesses in the downtown area.

Empty office buildings have turned the typical weekday lunch rush into one of the slowest parts of the day.

“There are several restaurants that are typically open for lunch that are now only open for dinner because there’s not enough people downtown to warrant being open for lunch,” Baker said.

Flanagan’s Irish Pub made the switch soon after the work-from-home rules took effect.

“It’s truly affected us and everyone because there are so many office workers who are working from home,” owner Martha Penrod said. “Until we’re really out of this, we’re not going to reopen for lunch.”

As parts of the economy slowly start to reopen, much of the downtown workforce remains at home.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. CEO Tim Kelly estimates that 25 to 30 percent of all downtown employees have returned to their traditional office space.

Downtown business leaders, like Baker, were disappointed to hear the state’s plan to likely renew the current work-from-home rules.

“We’ve opened a lot of other industries, so we think it’s time for offices to be a part of that as well,” Baker said.

Egan said the extension could potentially be shorter than six months, depending on the data. In the meantime, he’s encouraging employers to work toward high vaccination rates, saying that’s the ticket to getting everyone back to work safely.