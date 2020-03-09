‘Don’t panic’: Officials have coronavirus outbreak plans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — So far, there haven’t been any confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan, but testing has increased over the weekend, including in Kent County.

“Don’t panic” is the big message from health departments. Plans have been put in place for if the virus spreads in Michigan.

“It seems like a situation that is kind of out of control when they see it on the news,” said Kent County Health Department Epidemiologist Brian Hartl. “It’s spreading like crazy but really is a systematic effort we have in public health to track these things, to monitor these things and to contain these things.”

Hartl says his phone has been busy with phone calls with local health care providers.

Sharing surveillance and testing are underway. People at risk are being identified by doctors who are looking at patients recent travel and symptoms.

The first three tests in Kent County came back last week. All were negative. Monday, News 8 learned eight additional tests are waiting for results.

Hertl says it’s only a matter of time before we see the coronavirus in Michigan, but that doesn’t mean people should panic.

“No, for sure not, no, definitely not,” he said. “I think keep an eye on the situation. I think that is the main thing that I tell people.”

If you have traveled to China, Iran, South Korea, Italy or Japan and have cold-like symptoms, you should see a primary physician or speak to one by phone. Health officials are advising those with flu-like symptoms not to go to the emergency room.

Hartl says he feels the heightened alert along with dedicated staff and resources is helping to stop the spread of the virus. He also says Kent County is equipped to handle the virus.

All testing is being done at the state level. As of Sunday, 11 of 47 tests are still waiting for results.