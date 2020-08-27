DOJ looking into nursing home deaths in MI, 3 other states

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The U.S. Department of Justice is now looking into deaths at nursing homes in several states.

The department sent letters to governors in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan, demanding data on COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes. The civil rights division is trying to determine if those states violated federal law by ordering nursing homes to accept recovering COVID-19 patients from hospitals.

The Justice Department wants the number of people who contracted and died of COVID-19 in state-run nursing homes along with how many were sent after contracting the virus.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is slamming the move as partisan as all four states targeted in the probe are run by Democratic governors.

“We will review this letter and respond as appropriate. However, Americans would all be better served if the Trump administration stopped the partisan games and focused on delivering a real plan to defeat COVID 19,” Whimter said in a statement.

While the governors involved say their actions coming at the height of the pandemic were made to make sure there were enough beds in hospitals for incoming COVID-19 cases.

All four governors involved have until Sept. 9 to submit their data.