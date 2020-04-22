Doctor works to convert CPAP machines to respirators

Air respirators for first responders that are made from CPAP machines. (April 22, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids doctor is working with engineers to convert CPAP machines into air respirators for first responders.

Dr. Kathi Wilson with the Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ on Cascade Road started collecting CPAP machines, which are usually used by people who have breathing issues like sleep apena, on Tuesday.

“I’m super frustrated, not being able to do anything with the shutdown and I feel like I can’t make a difference right now and I find that to be very depressing and frustrating,” said Wilson. “As soon as I thought of a way that I could make a difference too, I thought this is fantastic.”

Wilson, in conjunction with Missouri-based company Hunter Engineering, is taking old CPAP machines that are no longer needed to make them to air respirators for doctors and nurses treating COVID-19 patients.

“Health care workers who are on the front lines are exposed to a higher load of virus. Therefore, they are getting sicker and really suffering more than if you were just exposed at the grocery store,” said Wilson.

The idea originally began with a doctor in Missouri. Hunter Engineering says they usually make alignment equipment for vehicles. They say this is their first time manufacturing medical equipment.

“We take the air purification motor out of (the CPAP machine) and we couple that with another filtration system that has the capacity to filter out viruses at the microbial level and basically supply fresh air that’s purified for the first responder,” said Gail DeYoung with Hunter Engineering.

The device is a full-face mask similar to a scuba diving mask. It has a tube that is connected to a belt where the filtration system is mounted on the health care workers’ waist. The respirator is battery operated.

Hunter Engineering says they have 400 workers across the nation who are now focusing a large part of their efforts on this as their manufacturing demand has slowed drastically.

The process of converting a CPAP machine into a respirator takes about two days.

After getting an emergency use permit from the Food and Drug Administration earlier this week, the company sent out around 150 respirators to hospitals across the nation.

“There’s no loss in helping on this cause,” said DeYoung.

With each respirator created, they’re hoping they can save a first responders’ life.

“Even if it seems like things are getting better now, I think it’s so important to replenish the stockpile to make sure if we do have a flare-up or anything else comes up, we have the equipment ready to go,” Wilson said.

To continue this project, the Center for Sleep Apnea is holding a CPAP donation drive now through 4:30 p.m. Thursday. People who wish to donate can take the machines to 4820 Cascade Road, Grand Rapids, MI 49546.