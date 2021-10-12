At 10 a.m.: Doctor talks potential impact of Merck’s COVID-19 pill

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Following the news of drugmaker Merck requesting federal authorization for use of a COVID-19 treatment pill, a local infectious disease doctor will discuss what that pill could to do help mitigate the effects of the virus.

Dr. Andrew Jameson, division chief of infectious diseases and regional medical director of infection control at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s will join the WOOD TV8 Live Desk for a discussion surrounding the pill. Also discussed will be the nursing staff shortage, COVID-19 booster shots and other topics surrounding COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Jameson will join News 8 digital anchor Luke Laster at 10 a.m. for a stream from the WOOD TV8 Live Desk. You can join the livestream here on woodtv.com or from the WOOD TV8 Facebook or Twitter page.