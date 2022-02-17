Doctor: New MDHHS masking guidelines will help students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its mask guidance on Wednesday, now only urging people to wear masks in high-risk communal settings.

The move comes as Michigan continues to see COVID-19 case rates drop. Dr. Mansour Yacoub, the chief medical officer and hospitalist at North Ottawa County Health System, said while there’s still a potential for another possible wave of cases, the easing on masking helps bring us another step towards normalcy, especially in places like schools.

“I think this will help the psychological part of education,” Yacoub told News 8 while at the Live Desk on Thursday. “Researchers have found that kids who learn at school do much better than those who are remotely learning, and this will affect everything.”

Yacoub also said things can change on a dime, something we’ve recognized since early on in the pandemic.

“You see the surge was going up, then going down and then went up again,” Yacoub said. “This seesaw has changed the way hospitals, businesses, education look at the future and they are very cautious about the next steps. They are hoping we don’t need to do it again, but they have to take extra steps in case something happens again.”

For the full conversation between Dr. Mansour Yacoub and News 8 Digital Anchor Luke Laster, watch the video in the player above.