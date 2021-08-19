Doctor discussion Thursday: How does COVID-19 impact children?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the start of school just days away and coronavirus case rates rising, there’s a question on many parents’ minds: how does COVID-19 impact children? Doctors from Kent and Ottawa counties will gather online Thursday to answer that question.
Kent and Ottawa county health departments will host a community webinar at 9 a.m. to address questions regarding COVID-19 and children.
The panel of medical experts taking part in the discussion include:
- Dr. Andrew Jameson, who leads the infectious disease division of Mercy Health West Michigan;
- Dr. Rosemary Olivero, who specializes in pediatric infectious diseases at Spectrum Health;
- Dr. Lisa Brown, medical director of We Are For Children;
- Dr. Nirali Bora, medical director of the Kent County Health Department.
The free hourlong webinar will take place on Zoom at https://bit.ly/KOTownHall819.