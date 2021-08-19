Doctor discussion Thursday: How does COVID-19 impact children?

Students listen to their teacher during their first day of transitional kindergarten at Tustin Ranch Elementary School in Tustin, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the start of school just days away and coronavirus case rates rising, there’s a question on many parents’ minds: how does COVID-19 impact children? Doctors from Kent and Ottawa counties will gather online Thursday to answer that question.

Kent and Ottawa county health departments will host a community webinar at 9 a.m. to address questions regarding COVID-19 and children.

The free hourlong webinar will take place on Zoom at https://bit.ly/KOTownHall819.