Closings & Delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Doc: ‘Many unknowns’ in COVID-19 racial disparities

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The chief medical officer at Priority Health is giving perspective on what the state’s task force on racial disparities will examine as it moves forward.

The task force is led by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and includes a representative from Grand Valley State University. About 40% of the people who have died of COVID-19 in Michigan have been African American, even though they make up less than 15% of the state’s population, which prompted the governor to create the task force.

“Things like social determinants of health, access to care and some of the structural inequities that are out there are really at the core of what we need to address and understand better,” said Priority Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Forshee. “I think there are so many unknowns that we need to pay attention.”

You can hear more of what Dr. Forshee believes the task force needs to focus on during his interview with #the7on8 above.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS:

Coronavirus FAQ | Full coverage on woodtv.com

Event cancellations and public closures | Current closings and delays

Free meals for kids | Free learning resources

How to report price-gouging

Michigan COVID-19 information | Latest updates from the CDC

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

 