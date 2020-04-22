Doc: ‘Many unknowns’ in COVID-19 racial disparities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The chief medical officer at Priority Health is giving perspective on what the state’s task force on racial disparities will examine as it moves forward.

The task force is led by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and includes a representative from Grand Valley State University. About 40% of the people who have died of COVID-19 in Michigan have been African American, even though they make up less than 15% of the state’s population, which prompted the governor to create the task force.

“Things like social determinants of health, access to care and some of the structural inequities that are out there are really at the core of what we need to address and understand better,” said Priority Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Forshee. “I think there are so many unknowns that we need to pay attention.”

