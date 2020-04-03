Closings & Delays
There are currently 141 active closings. Click for more details.

DNR: Practice social distancing or state parks may close

Coronavirus

by: Donovan Long, WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has a warning for park visitors: keep your distance from others outside your household, or state park and recreation areas could close.

Friday, some people visited Holland State Park to enjoy the sunshine, fresh air and Lake Michigan views. Catherine Smith of Caledonia was among them.

“We’ve been doing home school for the past three weeks and wanted to get out of the house,” she said. “It’s our first day of spring break.” 

While authorities acknowledged getting outside has a positive impact on mental and physical health, they worry too many people enjoying state parks all at once could create a breeding ground for COVID-19.

“It is so important that we do everything we can to not spread this problem, this COVIS-19 virus, any further than it is,” said John Peplin, deputy public information officer for the MDNR.  

His message to the public: “Comply with the very important health considerations that need to be adhered to at this point.”

State officials say they haven’t closed any state parks yet, but they did shut down Michigan’s Tippy Dam Recreation Area because of too many visitors.

>>Online: DNR coronavirus response FAQs

The state has also shut down public restrooms and many park amenities, including playgrounds and dog areas, to discourage crowds.

Anyone caught violating the social distancing rule could be fined up to $1,000.

Smith says she hopes the possible punishment will encourage Michigan residents to stay safe.

Authorities recommended finding secluded areas in state parks, hiking alone or even visiting state parks that aren’t hot spots for large groups. 

Visitors are also encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes, since handwashing stations are closed.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS:

Coronavirus FAQ | Full coverage on woodtv.com

Event cancellations and public closures | Current closings and delays

Free meals for kids | Free learning resources

How to report price-gouging

Michigan COVID-19 information | Latest updates from the CDC

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

 