Diocese of Kalamazoo to resume public services May 27

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Diocese of Kalamazoo says it plans to resume public Masses at its parishes beginning on May 27, but there will be safety precautions in place.

In a news release, Bishop Paul J. Bradley says he has conducted a series of meetings with all clergy members and diocesan staffers to create a reopening plan, which calls for parishes to open at 25% capacity.

Bradley is also asking each pastor to convene a team to assist in preparing and planning to welcome back fellow parishioners. Other guidelines are being finalized and will be released in the next few days.

The diocese suspended public celebrations on March 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many parishes have been livestreaming its Masses along with other outreach efforts.

“We plan to do everything we can to ensure the safety of God’s people and thorough preparedness is necessary,” Bradley said in the release. “We look forward to celebrating Pentecost (Sunday, May 31) with a renewed joy and hope for the future even though the number of people able to participate during our Level 1 return will be reduced due to our adherence to social distancing guidelines.”