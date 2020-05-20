Diocese of Grand Rapids to resume public Masses May 29

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Parishes in the Diocese of Grand Rapids will resume public Masses on May 29.

For the past two months, the diocese has canceled in-person celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first weekend of Masses will occur for the Feast of Pentecost on May 30/31.

The diocese says the reopening process will be done in stages.

Initially, churches will only be open for 25% seating capacity for celebrations like Masses, baptisms, weddings and funerals.

Parishioners will also have to maintain social distancing and members 2 years old or older will have to wear face coverings.

Each parish will decide how to implement each directive.

“These past few months have required significant sacrifice. I am grateful to our pastors and their parish staffs who kept our churches open and worked to support the faithful through this time. Through it all, we have continued to bear witness to Jesus Christ through new methods of evangelization and outreach, through the sacraments, and prayer. I thank you for your patience and for showing your love of neighbor during this pandemic,” said Bishop David Walkowiak in a letter to church members.

The diocese says all Catholics within its territory are granted a dispensation from their obligation of attending Sunday Mass through June 30.

Mass will still be livestreamed from the Cathedral of Saint Andrew at 10 a.m. Sunday. It can be viewed on FOX 17, the diocesan website and Facebook page.

Last week, the Diocese of Kalamazoo said it planned to resume public Masses with limited capacity starting on May 27.