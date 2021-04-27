DeVos Place offering walk-in appointments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place is working to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible by eliminating the need for an appointment.

Walk-ins were welcomed Tuesday and the clinic has more doses available for walk-ins from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. You’ll get your first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I’m glad to see that it’s much more accessible here and now,” said Hanna Schmiedeknecht, who is already vaccinated.

Schmiedeknecht had to drive an hour to get her vaccine, so she is happy to hear that the long waits and drives are over. She was so excited by the news, she decided to call her boyfriend and let him know he could get the shot in town.

“This will give a lot of people the opportunity to get in,” said Schmeideknecht’s friend, Megan Major.

News 8 noticed an uptick in teens coming in for the walk-ins.

Natalia Cabrero, 17, says she learned about the walk-in appointments on Facebook and was encouraged by her aunt who drove her to the appointment. Cabrero is now hoping more of her peers take advantage of the appointment.

“Get it, just be safe,” said Cabrero.

Other West Michigan locations and providers, such as Meijer pharmacies, are also offering walk-in vaccinations.