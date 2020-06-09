Detroit Regional Chamber cancels Mackinac Policy Conference

Closings & Delays
by: The Associated Press

Mackinac Island Grand Hotel

The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island on Sept. 10, 2019.

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Regional Chamber said Tuesday it canceled its annual policy conference on Mackinac Island due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual meeting of business, political and other leaders had been moved from late May to August. But the chamber said it will not convene groups of 50 or more people for the rest of 2020.

President and CEO Sandy Baruah said the group is exploring other ways to curate conversation and to push policy changes. It will debut a digital series in late summer with a focus on Michigan’s COVID-19 response, economic recovery, racial injustice and achieving equity, and the 2020 election.

