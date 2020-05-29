Despite warning, Holland salon owner says she’ll stay open

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Despite receiving a cease-and-desist letter, Sarah Huff said she plans continue styling hair at her Holland salon.

“I’m just following what, like, a path I believe that God is taking me on,” Huff, who owns Ardor+Grit Salon and Lounge, said.

For Huff, it seems to be a path of most resistance.

She was one of the hair stylists cited during a protest on the Capitol lawn last week. She and the others were cutting hair in defiance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order shutting down all sorts of businesses with the goal of slowing the spread of the virus.

“(It was) the most patriotic things I’ve ever done,” Huff said. “About a dozen other stylists were right there with me cutting hair.”

Many salon and barber shop owners say they’re ready to reopen with safety precautions in place and that they can’t afford to keep their doors closed any longer.

Sarah Huff of Ardor+Grit Salon and Lounge in Holland, who on Friday flouted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order that salons should close to help slow the spread of coronavirus. (May 15, 2020)

After she reopened her salon earlier this month in defiance of the governor’s order, Huff said she got a cease-and-desist letter via email. The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs also visited while she was serving clients.

“They asked a couple of questions and there were actually asking my potential clients questions,” Huff said.

Huff said she still has her license — at least for now.

She said she went to mid-Michigan Friday to visit Karl Manke, an Owosso barber who is defied the governor’s order by staying open. He was also at the Capitol protest and has had his state license suspended as his case plays out in court.

“God has put so many people in my path to open doors for me that wouldn’t have been open in my whole entire life,” Huff said.