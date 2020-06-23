Derek Jeter foundation donates $25,000 to Bronson Healthcare

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Derek Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation donated $25,000 to the Bronson Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, which supports workers during the pandemic.

“The Kalamazoo community means so much to my family and the Turn 2 Foundation, and we are proud to support childcare and mental health initiatives for these extraordinary healthcare workers through our contribution to Bronson’s COVID Rapid Response Fund,” Sharlee Jeter, president of the Turn 2 Foundation, said. “In addition, this funding will help expand resources and capabilities to better understand and support work around racial disparities seen in COVID-19 outcomes.”

The Turn 2 Foundation supports young people in reaching their full potential. The foundation’s gift was the final donation needed in a fund matching challenge through the the Kalamazoo Community Foundation, which offered to match Bronson up to $100,000.

“Seeing the way individuals and organizations have stepped up to support Bronson in response to the COVID-19 pandemic shows the strength and heart of our community,” said Terry Morrow, vice president of development at Bronson Healthcare. “We are humbled to have so many people join us in embracing our mission and show that truly, together, we advance the health of our communities.”

The COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund has received $1.2 million so far. The money will help health care workers with child care costs, meals and supportive services. It will also help support the facility, technology and equipment used for COVID-19 patients.

More information on the donation and giving to the fund can be found online.