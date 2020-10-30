Delton Kellogg Middle School closed Friday due to COVID-19

by: WOODTV.com staff

DELTON, Mich. (WOOD) — Delton Kellogg Middle School will be closed Friday due to a positive COVID-19 case, the district said.

Superintendent Kyle Corlett said a teacher tested positive and has been asked to self-quarantine by the Barry-Eaton District Health Department.

While the building is closed, the health department will conduct contract tracing for students and staff.

Teachers will be providing information to parents on virtual instruction for Friday. The district will provide an update within the next 24 to 48 hours, it says.

