Defying order, Newaygo restaurant starts serving customers on site

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Jimmy’s Roadhouse in Newaygo reopened dining service Wednesday afternoon despite the governor’s executive order.

Owner James Cory said it’s his last-ditch attempt to save his business. He estimated he has lost $65,000 since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in mid-March told restaurants to close dining rooms and offer only takeout.

The restaurant opened at 4 p.m., with the first customers already in line 20 minutes before. Within the hour, more than a dozen parties were seated.

The owner has instituted some changes, working to ensure safety for patrons. Staff set up a large tent outdoors where customers will be seated. Tables are spaced 8 to 10 feet.

Jimmy’s Roadhouse in Newaygo decided to resume dine-in service in violation of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order, and has added an outdoor seating tent to encourage social distancing. (May 20, 2020)

Only employees, not customers, are allowed inside the building.

Some of the servers are wearing masks. The owner said he’s not requiring customers to wear masks.

The restaurant says it will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Earlier this week, other businesses in Newaygo told News 8 that despite rumors to the contrary, they would be staying closed in accordance with the governor’s orders.