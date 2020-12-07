Gov. Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this afternoon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing on the state of coronavirus in Michigan this afternoon.

The 2:30 p.m. press conference will air on WOOD TV8 and stream live on woodtv.com. Whitmer will be joined by the state’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon.

Gordon is responsible for the epidemic order that instituted the latest round of coronavirus restrictions, including a ban on dining in at restaurants and requiring high schools and colleges to go remote. Hospital leaders have said that measure was effective in combating the spread of the virus and should be extended past its current expiration tomorrow night, the Associated Press reports.

The last time Gordon appeared at a press conference, he was announcing the order.

Coronavirus has now infected more than 395,000 people in Michigan and contributed to nearly 9,900 deaths. Updated data will be released this afternoon.

The seven-day average of cases per million people per day in Michigan is about 441, and state tracking shows a modest downward trend in that rate since mid-November. The Jackson region is currently seeing the highest rate at 564 new cases per million per day, followed West Michigan (about 525) and Southwest Michigan (about 486).

All three of those regions are seeing positive test rates above 15%. Statewide, the seven-day average of positive tests is above 14%, nearly five times the 3% threshold that public health officials say shows community spread is controlled.

As of Friday, state data showed more than 4,100 adult hospital inpatients were either suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health said Monday morning it had 308 patients, an increase of three over Friday.

Statewide, the seven-day average of daily deaths is now around 90 and seems to be on a statistical plateau.

Public health officials say there could be a spike in cases in coming weeks linked to Thanksgiving gatherings and travel. They continue to urge people not to gather or travel for the December holidays and to keep following coronavirus mitigation practices like social distancing and wearing a mask.