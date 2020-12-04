Nearly 8,700 more coronavirus cases in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed another 8,689 cases of coronavirus and recorded another 81 deaths linked to it.

The data released Friday brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 389,032 since the virus was first detected in the state in March and the total number of related deaths to 9,661.

On Thursday, labs in Michigan tested 67,058 samples for the virus and 9,413 came back positive, a rate of 14.04%. That’s nearly five times higher than the 3% threshold that public health officials say demonstrates community spread is controlled.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County alone confirmed 610 more cases for a total of 33,987 since the start of the outbreak and recorded five more deaths for a total of 373.

Several other West Michigan counties also recorded additional deaths:

Allegan County: One more death for 33 total; 4,061 total confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak.

Barry County: One more death for 15 total; 2,255 total cases.

Berrien County: Five more deaths for 118 total; 6,891 total cases.

Branch County: One more death for 37 total; 2,257 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: Two more deaths for 167 total; 8,819 total cases.

Montcalm County: Three more deaths for 31 total; 2,095 total cases.

Muskegon County: Four more deaths for 191 total; 7,794 total cases.

Ottawa County: Four more deaths for 155 total; 14,316 total cases.

Van Buren County: One more death for 48 total; 2,999 total cases.

The number of deaths in Calhoun County was revised down by one to 125. This has not been unusual as cases are double-checked and sometimes moved between jurisdictions. The county has had 5,727 confirmed cases of the virus.

Wayne County, home to Detroit and hit hardest by the virus, confirmed 1,296 additional cases of the virus for a total of 64,708 since the start of the outbreak. It also confirmed 13 more deaths for a total of 3,104. Neighboring Oakland County has had 44,112 confirmed cases (757 more than the previous day) and 1,337 deaths (three more). Macomb County has had 38,895 cases (775 more) and 1,262 deaths (six more).

The seven-day average of cases per million people per day in Michigan is about 443, and state tracking shows a slight decline in that rate since mid-November. The Jackson region is currently seeing the highest rate at nearly 550 new cases per million per day, followed by the Lansing region (513), West Michigan (505) and Southwest Michigan (about 486).

As of Friday, state data showed 4,113 adult hospital inpatients were either suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health said it had 305 patients. Both statewide and at Spectrum, inpatient counts have been declining for about a week.

Statewide, the seven-day average of daily deaths is now above 80, though that rate, too, shows slight improvement.

Though case and positivity rates are showing minor improvements or a plateau in recent weeks, Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun on Thursday reminded people that the figures are still “alarmingly high.” Michigan recently ranked sixth in the nation in number of cases and 20th in case rates.

Public health officials say there could be a spike in coming weeks linked to Thanksgiving gatherings and travel. They continue to urge people not to gather or travel for the December holidays and to keep following coronavirus mitigation practices like social distancing and wearing a mask.