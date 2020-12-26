Michigan confirms 7,341 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days; 254 related deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed 7,341 more cases of coronavirus over a three-day period and recorded 254 more deaths linked to it.

Of the 254 COVID-19-related deaths reported Saturday, 188 of them came from a vital records review.

Numbers released by the state on Saturday — the first time data was released since Wednsday due to the holiday — brought Michigan’s total number of confirmed cases to 477,269 since the virus was first detected in the state in March. To date, 12,029 deaths have been linked to it.

On Wednesday, labs in Michigan tested 44,722 samples for the virus and 3,320 were positive, a rate of 7.42%.

On Thursday, labs tested 36,724 samples for the virus and 3,103 were positive, a rate of 8.45%.

On Friday, labs tested 38,912 samples for the virus and 2,747 were positive, a rate of 7.06%.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

On Saturday, Kent County reported 507 more cases for a total of 40,123 since the start of the outbreak. An additional 13 virus-related deaths were recorded for a total of 492.

Every county in West Michigan also recorded more deaths:

Allegan County: Three more deaths for a total of 48; 5,141 total confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak.

Barry County: Three more deaths for 32 total; 2,688 total cases.

Berrien County: One more death for 165 total; 8,488 total cases.

Branch County: One more death for 59 total; 2,753total cases.

Calhoun County: Two more deaths for 168 total; 6,774 total cases.

Cass County: Two more deaths for 43 total; 2,812 total cases.

Ionia County: Three more deaths for 41 total; 3,224 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: Two more deaths for 205 total; 10,534 total cases.

Mecosta County: Two more deaths for 14 total; 1,548 total cases.

Montcalm County: Two more deaths for 61 total; 2,707 total cases.

Muskegon County: Two more deaths for 248 total; 9,056 total cases.

Newaygo County: Two more deaths for 30 total; 2,117 total cases.

Oceana County: One more death for 40 total; 1,530 total cases.

Ottawa County: 10 more deaths for 237 total; 17,189 total cases.

St. Joseph County: Two more deaths for 45 total; 3,155 total cases.

Van Buren County: Two more deaths for 70 total; 3,755 total cases.

Wayne County, which has seen the most people die due to the virus, confirmed 33 more deaths for a total of 3,387 with a total of 78,289 cases (1,122 more since Wednesday). Neighboring Oakland County has had 52,786 confirmed cases (687 more since Wednesday) and 1,536 deaths (32 more). Macomb County has had 46,575 cases (579 more) and 1,499 (29 more).

As of Wednesday, the state says 318,389 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.