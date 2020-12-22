Michigan records 3,082 more COVID-19 cases, 173 related deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed 3,082 more cases of coronavirus and recorded 173 more deaths linked to it.

The state says 72 of the newly confirmed deaths were discovered while reviewing vital records, looking for deaths linked to the virus that were previously unreported.

The numbers released Tuesday brought Michigan’s total number of confirmed cases to 466,485 since the virus was first detected in the state in March. To date, 11,705 deaths have been linked to it.

As of Friday, the state says 284,731 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.