More than 11,000 in Michigan have died after contracting COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has now seen more than 11,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus.

The state on Wednesday announced 83 more deaths associated with the virus, bringing the total to 11,018.

Michigan’s death toll surpassed 10,000 only eight days ago.

The state on Wednesday also announced 4,037 more cases of the virus had been confirmed, bringing the total to 446,752 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

On Tuesday, labs in Michigan tested 53,891 samples for the virus and 5,443 were positive, a rate of 10.1%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County confirmed 330 more cases for a total of 38,131 since the start of the outbreak. The number of deaths in the county was revised down by one to 449. This has not been unusual as cases are double-checked and sometimes moved between jurisdictions.

Van Buren County also revised its death count down by one to 63. It has had 3,531 confirmed cases.

Several other West Michigan counties did add deaths:

Berrien County: Two more deaths for 45 total; 8,021 total confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak.

Branch County: Three more deaths for 48 total; 2,559 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: One more death for 194 total; 9,858 total cases.

Montcalm County: One more death for 50 total; 2,545 total cases.

Muskegon County: Three more deaths for 225 total; 8,652 total cases.

Ottawa County: Six more deaths for 203 total; 16,135 total cases.

St. Joseph County: One more death for 42 total; 2,917 total cases.

Wayne County, which has been hit hardest by the virus, recorded 13 more deaths for a total of 3,279 and 556 more cases for a total of 73,403. Neighboring Oakland County has had 49,863 cases (X more than the previous day) and 1,433 deaths (five more). Macomb County has had 44,259 cases (X more) and 1,387 deaths (one more).

Though the data for metrics that demonstrate the severity of the outbreak remain high, they are improving and public health officials say the state appears to have avoided a post-Thanksgiving surge in cases.

“That means many Michiganders did their part in keeping spread of the virus down over the Thanksgiving holiday,” the state’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said during a Tuesday press conference alongside the governor in Lansing. “We showed that we care about ourselves, our families and our community. Let’s keep doing that.”

She and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged people not to travel or gather for the December holidays to keep things moving in the right direction.

The average rate of cases per million people per day is still well above the spring peak — “alarmingly high,” according to Khaldun — it is getting better and has been declining for more than three weeks. The rate of positive tests each day has been trending down for a week but the seven-day average remains nearly four times higher than the 3% threshold that public health officials say shows community spread is controlled.

As of Wednesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 3,547 adult inpatients suspected or confirmed to have the virus. Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health said it had 249 COVID-19 inpatients across its hospital system. The numbers have been declining both statewide and within Spectrum for about two weeks.

The number of deaths each day is still high, with a seven-day average above 90. Daily deaths is a lagging metric that improves after case counts and hospitalizations.