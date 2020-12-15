Gov. Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this afternoon

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces a task force to encourage Michigan residents to get the COVID-19 vaccines during a Dec. 10, 2020, press conference in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing this afternoon on the state of coronavirus in Michigan.

The governor will speak at 1:30 p.m. in Lansing. She will be joined by Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. The press conference will air on WOOD TV8 and stream live on woodtv.com.

In addition to talking about where the virus stands now, officials are expected to encourage people not to travel or gather for the December holidays in an effort to limit spread.

In all, Michigan has now seen 437,985 infections since the virus was first detected in the state in March and 10,752 deaths have been linked to it. Updated data will be released this afternoon.

The virus appears to be spreading more slowly in Michigan now than in recent weeks and months. While the average rate of cases per million people per day is still very high, it has been declining. The rate of positive tests each day on an undulating plateau and remains more than four times higher than the 3% threshold that public health officials say shows community spread is controlled.

As of Monday, Michigan hospitals were treating 3,777 adult inpatients suspected or confirmed to have the virus. As of Tuesday, Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health said it had 258 COVID-19 inpatients across its hospital system. Figures have been declining both statewide and within Spectrum for about two weeks.

The number of deaths each day is still high, routinely above 100. That is a lagging metric that improves after case counts and hospitalizations.

Spectrum Health said it vaccinated the first health care worker in the state on Monday and will initiate a larger vaccination process today. Both Metro Health – University of Michigan and Holland Hospital say they will get their first shipments of 975 doses each this week and start vaccinating workers Friday.

“This vaccine will provide much-needed protection for our employees who serve on behalf of our community on the front lines of the pandemic,” Metro Health President and CEO Dr. Peter Hahn said in a Tuesday statement. “This is a breakthrough moment. This is how we start to turn the tide in our long battle with COVID-19.”

The state expected to get 84,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, which is being manufactured in Portage, this week. The first shots will go to health care workers and those in nursing homes.

“This generation’s greatest minds have been working tirelessly on vaccines from almost the moment the pandemic began,” Hahn’s statement continued. “Soon we will have to do our part, by being vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to each of us.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Aging and Adult Services Agency this week rolled out a new online tool meant to help people, specifically those older than 60, understand their risks for contracting COVID-19 and limit those risks.

CV19 CheckUP asks people about how they live and interact with others and uses that information to work out how likely they are to get the virus or spread it to someone else, as well as their risk level for developing a severe case of COVID-19. It also directs them to resources they may need.

Aging and Adult Services said the program is also gathering data for government and health organizations so they know more about what people think about the pandemic, whether they are following mitigation protocols and what services people need, among other things.

The state previously released the MI COVID Alert app, which lets people know if they may have been exposed to the virus.

Both tools are anonymous and free.