Michigan adds more than 5,000 more coronavirus cases, 61 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed 5,157 new cases of coronavirus.

The Friday update from state health officials brought Michigan’s case total to 426,294 since the virus was first detected in the state in March.

The state also recorded 61 more deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,456.

On Thursday, labs in Michigan tested 58,543 samples for the virus and 6,853 were positive, a rate of 11.71%.

In Wayne County, where the virus has hit hardest, there were seven more recorded deaths for a total of 3,203. The county also confirmed 696 more cases of the virus for 70,280 since March. Neighboring Oakland County has had 47,754 total cases (447 more than the previous day) and 1,402 deaths (one more). Macomb County has had 42,373 total cases (394 more) and 1,332 deaths (three more).

Several counties in West Michigan recorded additional deaths:

Allegan County: One more death for 35 total; 4,495 total confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak.

Berrien County: Five more deaths for 132 total; 7,626 total cases.

Calhoun County: One more death for 139 total; 6,192 total cases.

Cass County: One more death for 35 total; 2,484 total cases.

Ionia County: One more death for 33 total; 2,898 total cases.

Muskegon County: One more death for 208 total; 8.360 total cases.

Newaygo County: Two more deaths for 25 total; 1,916 total cases.

Oceana County: Two more deaths for 31 total; 1,401 total cases.

Ottawa County: Two more deaths for 187 total; 15,496 total cases.

Van Buren County: One more death for 57 total; 3,359 total cases.

Kent County confirmed 309 more cases for a total of 36,741 since the start of the outbreak. The number of deaths in the county was revised down by three to 424; this has not been unusual as cases are double-checked and sometimes moved between jurisdictions.

Montcalm County also revised its death tally down by one to 38. It has had 2,391 total cases.

Michigan is currently seeing five times more cases and deaths daily than in early October and a positive test rate more than four times higher than the 3% threshold that officials say shows community spread is controlled.

However, some recent metrics have been encouraging, with case rates declining slightly, the positivity rate on what a state epidemiologist described as an “undulating plateau,” and hospitalizations plateauing or decreasing in much of the state.

Statewide, as of Thursday, there were 3,875 adult inpatients suspected or confirmed to have the virus. Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health said it had 284 COVID-19 inpatients across its hospital system. That number has been declining for two weeks.

Additionally, vaccinations should start happening within days. On Friday, the state rolled out its four-phase plan outlining the order in which various groups will get vaccinated. Doctors, nurses, other health care workers and nursing home residents will go first. The vaccine may not be available to the lowest-risk groups until the late spring.

“2020 has been hard, but vaccines will be available soon,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, said during a Thursday press conference in Lansing. “We are cautiously optimistic about the data we are seeing. I ask all of you to continue to doing the right thing.”

There is concern there could be a spike in cases after Christmas. Public health officials have urged people not to travel or gather for the December holidays to help prevent that.